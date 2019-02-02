Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 59,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4,925.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,021,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 118.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,944,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,795 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 17.4% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,681,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 249,585 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 11.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 344,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 484.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 302,553 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $888.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.54. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

