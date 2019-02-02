Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,539 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 144.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 56.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp set a $210.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total value of $512,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,314 shares in the company, valued at $11,356,306.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTN opened at $196.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.08 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.48%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-sells-7539-shares-of-vail-resorts-inc-mtn.html.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.