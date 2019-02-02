Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 433 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,064,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 191,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 191,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91,065 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $91,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.81 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 3rd. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 84.56%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

