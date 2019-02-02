Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,165,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JELD. Robert W. Baird cut Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jeld-Wen from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $23.00 price target on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-jeld-wen-holding-inc-jeld.html.

Jeld-Wen Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.