NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 1.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $35.42 on Friday. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.14.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

