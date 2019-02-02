Nike Inc (NKE) Holdings Decreased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Nike were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,653,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,562,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

