NIC (EGOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGOV. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NIC to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.44 million. NIC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 16.89%. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,758,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,023,000 after acquiring an additional 138,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,758,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,023,000 after acquiring an additional 138,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,418,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,201,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,580,000 after acquiring an additional 40,379 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 16.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 279,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

