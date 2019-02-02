NIC (EGOV) PT Raised to $16.00

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of EGOV opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. NIC has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.44 million. NIC had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIC will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NIC by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48,735 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NIC by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NIC by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in NIC by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

