Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Nexstar Media Group has increased its dividend by an average of 25.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 330,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,740. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $252,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

