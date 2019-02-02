News (NWSA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

NWSA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised News from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised News from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised News from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of News stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. News has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.83.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that News will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signition LP increased its position in News by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in News by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in News by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in News by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 392,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

