News Corp (NWSA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 821,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in News were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in News by 543.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,036 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in News in the third quarter worth $449,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in News by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 392,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in News by 1,603.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 136,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 128,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in News by 5.4% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $12.74 on Friday. News Corp has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

