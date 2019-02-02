Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Stake Raised by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Newmont Mining by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,404,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont Mining by 3,849.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,266 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Newmont Mining by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Newmont Mining by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 385,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39,778 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Newmont Mining by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 943,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,448.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $934,268. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.70. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

