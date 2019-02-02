Newbium Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (NEWB)

Newbium (CURRENCY:NEWB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Newbium has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newbium has a market capitalization of $249,119.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Newbium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newbium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newbium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.01868374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00194762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00204952 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029099 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Newbium Profile

Newbium’s genesis date was March 30th, 2016. Newbium’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Newbium’s official Twitter account is @newbiumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Newbium is coins.newbium.com/coins/36-newbium . The official website for Newbium is coins.newbium.com

Newbium Token Trading

Newbium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newbium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newbium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newbium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newbium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newbium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.