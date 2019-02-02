New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,796 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 98.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3,953.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 128,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,796 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-sells-9796-shares-of-cincinnati-financial-co-cinf.html.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.