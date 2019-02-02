New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $18,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 249.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,689,000 after purchasing an additional 812,925 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7,994.1% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 639,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,400,000 after buying an additional 631,531 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $35,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3,884.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,597,000 after buying an additional 411,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,783.5% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 358,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,018,000 after buying an additional 350,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.53 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 47.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $40,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,349.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $207,860. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-reduces-holdings-in-extra-space-storage-inc-exr.html.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.