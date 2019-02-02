New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Short Interest Update

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,564,576 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 47,900,736 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,215,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $270.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 11th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Short Interest Update” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nycb-short-interest-update.html.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.