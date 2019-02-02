New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.18 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,404,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,072,000 after buying an additional 867,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 184,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,303,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,374,000 after purchasing an additional 165,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 12.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,011,000 after purchasing an additional 209,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,557,000 after purchasing an additional 86,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

