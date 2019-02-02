New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cintas by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $2,743,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

Cintas stock opened at $188.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.38 and a fifty-two week high of $217.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

