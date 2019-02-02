New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys New Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXIM. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $80,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $1,414,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,235 shares of company stock worth $2,528,833. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $54.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.90%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

