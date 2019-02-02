Network Token (NTWK) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Network Token (CURRENCY:NTWK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Network Token has a total market cap of $19,418.00 and $0.00 worth of Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Network Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Network Token Profile

Network Token’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Network Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,830,652 tokens. Network Token’s official Twitter account is @NetworkToken . Network Token’s official website is www.networktoken.io

Buying and Selling Network Token

Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

