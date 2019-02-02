NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $73.59 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.