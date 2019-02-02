Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. 1,168,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $111.36.

In other news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $173,043.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $153,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,545. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

