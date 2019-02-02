NCC Group PLC (NCC) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 133.30 ($1.74) on Friday. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109.75 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.25 ($3.13).

In related news, insider Jonathan Brooks acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £25,400 ($33,189.60). Also, insider Adam Palser acquired 22,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £30,034.37 ($39,245.22).

NCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on NCC Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

