Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of Navigant Consulting worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,037,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 32,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 474.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 642,249 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 24.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 429,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 11.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Navigant Consulting in the second quarter worth about $5,072,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Navigant Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of NCI opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.69 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

