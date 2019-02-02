Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Holdings Lifted by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 143,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 283,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 price target on Natural Gas Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 6,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $108,425.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Chisholm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $245,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,397 shares of company stock worth $956,971. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.56 million, a PE ratio of 183.44 and a beta of 1.37. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $28.15.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

