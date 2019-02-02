National Instruments (NATI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $78,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,792,183.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Charles Roiko sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $58,101.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,968.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,047 over the last ninety days. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

