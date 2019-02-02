National Grid plc (NGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,711 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 893,698 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,447 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. National Grid has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0616 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,887,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,594,000 after acquiring an additional 739,853 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,612,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,935,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,800 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 149,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 104,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,729,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

