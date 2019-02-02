Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 260 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 260 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,508 ($1,970.47).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 282 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,452.30 ($1,897.69).

On Friday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach sold 271 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 536 ($7.00), for a total transaction of £1,452.56 ($1,898.03).

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 615 ($8.04) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 358.25 ($4.68) and a one year high of GBX 668 ($8.73).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

