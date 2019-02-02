NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NSTG opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $685.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.26. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 206.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R Bradley Gray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,428.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,357.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,234,000 after purchasing an additional 808,832 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $7,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 358,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,221,000 after buying an additional 257,703 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 22.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,232,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after buying an additional 229,486 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

