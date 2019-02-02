NANO DIMENSION/S (NNDM) Trading Down 9.4%

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price dropped 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 6,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 58,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

NNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on NANO DIMENSION/S to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities set a $7.00 price target on NANO DIMENSION/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 409.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NANO DIMENSION/S by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NANO DIMENSION/S by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 513,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

