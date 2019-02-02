MyBit (MYB) Price Tops $0.0038

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One MyBit token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last seven days, MyBit has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyBit has a market cap of $565,966.00 and $164.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.01869600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00195948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00204743 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00413248 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MyBit’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,800,881 tokens. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyBit’s official website is mybit.io

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

