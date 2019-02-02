Musicoin (MUSIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Musicoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $7,090.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Musicoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Musicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Musicoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.40 or 0.03108648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00113470 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Musicoin Profile

Musicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 1,338,632,554 coins. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Musicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@musicoin . Musicoin’s official website is www.musicoin.org

Buying and Selling Musicoin

Musicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Musicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Musicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Musicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Musicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.