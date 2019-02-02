MTS Systems (MTSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. MTS Systems has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.30-2.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.30-2.60 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect MTS Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTS Systems stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $879.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MTS Systems has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $57.00.

In other MTS Systems news, Director Michael V. Schrock purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.11 per share, with a total value of $471,034.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $656,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/mts-systems-mtsc-to-release-earnings-on-monday.html.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.