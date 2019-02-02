MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Receives $26.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSGN. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on MSG Networks to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MSG Networks by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 593,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 6,872.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 65,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 688,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,979. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

