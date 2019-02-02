Msci Inc (MSCI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,714,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,701,000 after buying an additional 976,018 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 8,437.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 69,947 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Msci by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Msci during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 48.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Msci to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.14.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $172.85 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $131.26 and a 1-year high of $184.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $361.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.95 million. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 125.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

