Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on March 15th

Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Friday. Motorpoint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 124 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Numis Securities upgraded Motorpoint Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

