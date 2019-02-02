Morses Club’s (MCL) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of MCL opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Thursday. Morses Club has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.25 ($2.11).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

