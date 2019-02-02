MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.10 ($118.72).

MorphoSys stock opened at €93.80 ($109.07) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €49.63 ($57.71) and a twelve month high of €88.10 ($102.44).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

