Morgan Stanley Raises Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,268,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 247,911 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 91,960 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $90,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $651,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.48%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

