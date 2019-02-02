Morgan Stanley Has $13.82 Million Holdings in WEX Inc (WEX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WEX were worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in WEX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in WEX by 19,612.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 87,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 86,687 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in WEX by 7.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEX news, insider David G. Cooper sold 607 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $88,106.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,584.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.31.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $203.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. WEX had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

