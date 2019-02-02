Moody’s Co. (MCO) Receives $170.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE MCO opened at $160.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

In related news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $819,858.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,870,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,756,000 after buying an additional 55,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,870,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,565,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,888,000 after purchasing an additional 140,227 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 31.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,705,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,149,000 after purchasing an additional 410,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

