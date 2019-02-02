Mondelez International (MDLZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research note published on Friday. Barclays currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,215,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,410. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 398.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.