Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Receives $74.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

TAP opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $83.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $168,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,444,000 after purchasing an additional 210,588 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,367,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,004,000 after purchasing an additional 687,940 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,375,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,471,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,468,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

