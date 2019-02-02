Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Issues Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.74 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY19 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

NYSE:MOD opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.02. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $25.75.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,328,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,492,000 after purchasing an additional 103,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,492,000 after buying an additional 103,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,968,000 after buying an additional 82,073 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,200,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,583,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

