Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Issues Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.74 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY19 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.
NYSE:MOD opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.02. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $25.75.
Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.
