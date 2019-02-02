Mobile Mini (MINI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mobile Mini stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MINI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mobile Mini from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Mobile Mini to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In other Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,229.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $21,297,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,659,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after buying an additional 168,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,187,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,187,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

