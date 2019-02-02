MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

MOFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidWestOne Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

MOFG stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $338.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 476,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

