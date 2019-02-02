Middlesex Water (MSEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Middlesex Water stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.98. 48,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,025. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $901.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $29,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dennis W. Doll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $198,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,757 shares of company stock worth $240,620 in the last three months. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

