Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Micron Technology to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.52.

MU stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 46.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,041.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

