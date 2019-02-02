Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nomura set a $95.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Microchip Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.89.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.87. 3,446,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,725. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $307,768.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,486.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $134,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.