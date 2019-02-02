Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 57,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura set a $95.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Shares of MCHP opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 0.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $134,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $307,768.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,486.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

